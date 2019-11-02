HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 14 9 5 0 0 49 27 18 Kelowna 14 8 4 1 1 48 37 18 Vancouver 16 7 8 1 0 41 44 15 Victoria 13 6 6 1 0 28 35 13 Prince George 14 4 9 0 1 32 52 9

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 12 9 3 0 0 35 28 18 Portland 12 8 3 0 1 51 31 17 Tri-City 13 7 5 0 1 39 51 15 Spokane 13 6 6 1 0 46 35 13 Seattle 13 5 5 2 1 33 52 13

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 15 10 2 3 0 52 32 23 Saskatoon 17 8 7 1 1 53 52 18 Moose Jaw 14 7 6 1 0 46 51 15 Winnipeg 14 7 6 1 0 47 60 15 Brandon 16 7 9 0 0 47 45 14 Regina 14 2 11 1 0 35 64 5

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 15 11 1 3 0 60 37 25 Lethbridge 17 10 4 0 3 62 46 23 Medicine Hat 14 9 4 1 0 55 33 19 Calgary 12 8 3 1 0 48 38 17 Red Deer 14 4 8 0 2 36 59 10 Swift Current 14 3 8 1 2 29 63 9

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Victoria 4 Kelowna 3 (SO)

Wednesday's results

Winnipeg 4 Lethbridge 3 (SO)

Kelowna 1 Victoria 0

Friday's results

Lethbridge 8 Winnipeg 2

Brandon 5 Swift Current 0

Prince Albert 6 Regina 3

Moose Jaw 5 Red Deer 2

Edmonton 4 Saskatoon 3

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's results

Lethbridge at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Swift Current at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Saskatoon at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Edmonton at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Red Deer at Regina, 4 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Kamloops at Portland, 5 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Red Deer at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Red Deer at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.