HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kelowna 7 4 2 1 0 20 17 9 Vancouver 9 4 5 0 0 24 23 8 Kamloops 7 3 4 0 0 26 20 6 Victoria 4 2 2 0 0 10 16 4 Prince George 6 1 4 0 1 12 17 3

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 7 4 3 0 0 28 21 8 Spokane 6 3 2 1 0 22 16 7 Everett 5 3 2 0 0 18 16 6 Tri-City 6 3 3 0 0 13 22 6 Seattle 5 2 3 0 0 12 20 4

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 7 5 0 2 0 22 11 12 Moose Jaw 6 5 1 0 0 22 11 10 Saskatoon 8 4 3 0 1 21 21 9 Winnipeg 7 3 3 1 0 19 28 7 Brandon 7 3 4 0 0 17 19 6 Regina 8 1 7 0 0 15 37 2

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 9 5 1 3 0 33 24 13 Medicine Hat 8 5 2 1 0 30 17 11 Calgary 5 4 0 1 0 18 9 9 Red Deer 7 4 3 0 0 20 20 8 Lethbridge 6 3 2 0 1 19 17 7 Swift Current 6 2 4 0 0 11 30 4

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday's results

Calgary 5 Portland 2

Brandon 5 Saskatoon 4 (SO)

Moose Jaw 3 Regina 0

Everett 4 Spokane 3

Tuesday's results

Medicine Hat 4 Portland 2

Edmonton 5 Regina 3

Prince Albert 4 Vancouver 2

Wednesday's results

Portland 8 Swift Current 2

Saskatoon 2 Vancouver 1

Moose Jaw 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Saskatoon at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Everett, 7:35 p.m.

Kelowna at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Winnipeg at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Regina, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Prince George at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Victoria at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Portland at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Lethbridge at Regina, 4 p.m.

Monday's games

Saskatoon at Calgary, 2 p.m.