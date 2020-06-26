Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief; deaths reported

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen attacked and wounded Mexico City’s police chief in an attack that left multiple people dead, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday.

Sheinbaum said via Twitter that the capital’s Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch was treated in a hospital, but was out of danger. “There were deaths and several arrests,” she said.

Sheinbaum said she would share more information at a news conference later in the day.