Gun vendors selling to NJ must follow rules under order

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order requiring that gun vendors the state buys from follow public safety principles.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the order Tuesday alongside gun control advocates and the superintendent of state police, who supported the order. The state has an estimated $70 million in guns and ammunition deals as part of law enforcement related work.

The principles outlined include policies to prevent the transfer of firearms to straw purchasers or traffickers.

The measure also calls for the Department of Banking and Insurance to prohibit or limit insurance products that "encourage the improper use of firearms."

New Jersey has enacted a number of measures aimed at reducing gun violence under Murphy, including a bill capping magazines at 10 rounds, down from 15.