COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A dog trained to sniff out guns has been added to the security team at a South Carolina mall where 15 people were hurt in a shooting last month.

The dog, named Carlos, will walk around Columbiana Centre with its handler, alerting the human if he smells a weapon. Security guards will then remove the person from the mall, which has a policy prohibiting weapons, mall officials said in a statement.