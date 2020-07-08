Gun permit applications rise after Indiana erases fee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is seeing a wave of people applying for five-year handgun permits after lawmakers erased the fee starting July 1.

State police received more than 20,000 permit applications from July 1-7, compared to 2,259 during the same period last year, the Indianapolis Star reported.

About two-thirds of the applications were for the no-fee five-year permits, First Sgt. Ron Galaviz said.

“With the fee change, we’re seeing a huge uptick in the number of people trying to access our system,” he said.

The old fee was $15 for a hunting and target shooting permit and $30 for a concealed carry license.

Applicants still must pay a $13 fingerprint fee and have a background check. The new gun applications have strained the state's online system.

“It might take a little bit of time but people are able to get in,” Galaviz said. “We ask for a little bit of patience.”

Lifetime permits still cost $60 to $125.