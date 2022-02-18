Skiing for joy, Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal -- a halfpipe gold EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 8:03 a.m.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Pure joy on the halfpipe looked like this on a sunny, windswept day at the Beijing Olympics:
—It was multinational freeskiing sensation Eileen Gu learning her gold medal was secure, then falling to her knees at the top of that halfpipe, covering her hands with her mittens and screaming “Oh my God!”