Growth halted on 320-acre wildfire north of Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More than 100 firefighters stopped any growth overnight of a wildfire that has burned about 320 acres (130 hectares) of grass and sage brush north of Reno.

Authorities have lifted all voluntary evacuations that were recommended when the fire broke out Monday afternoon in Hungry Valley on the edge of Spanish Springs.

The fire was estimated to be 5 percent contained on Tuesday. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.