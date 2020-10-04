  • Johanna Vecchione attends the Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative, (MDAC), the non-working/artistic side of The Kennedy Center. When COVID-19 struck back in March, classes were put on hold. The Kennedy Center and MDAC got together and created a virtual program which included a gardening class, where Johanna is shown next to a plant with emerging ears of corn. Photo: Contributed Photo /

    Johanna Vecchione attends the Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative, (MDAC), the non-working/artistic side of The Kennedy Center. When COVID-19 struck back in March, classes were put on hold. The Kennedy Center and MDAC got together and created a virtual program which included a gardening class, where Johanna is shown next to a plant with emerging ears of corn.

    less

    Johanna Vecchione attends the Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative, (MDAC), the non-working/artistic side of The Kennedy Center. When COVID-19 struck back in March, classes were put on hold. The Kennedy Center and MDAC

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo /
Photo: Contributed Photo /
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Johanna Vecchione attends the Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative, (MDAC), the non-working/artistic side of The Kennedy Center. When COVID-19 struck back in March, classes were put on hold. The Kennedy Center and MDAC got together and created a virtual program which included a gardening class, where Johanna is shown next to a plant with emerging ears of corn.

less

Johanna Vecchione attends the Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative, (MDAC), the non-working/artistic side of The Kennedy Center. When COVID-19 struck back in March, classes were put on hold. The Kennedy Center and MDAC

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo /