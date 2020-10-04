Johanna Vecchione attends the Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative, (MDAC), the non-working/artistic side of The Kennedy Center. When COVID-19 struck back in March, classes were put on hold. The Kennedy Center and MDAC got together and created a virtual program which included a gardening class, where Johanna is shown next to a plant with emerging ears of corn.
Johanna Vecchione attends the Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative, (MDAC), the non-working/artistic side of The Kennedy Center. When COVID-19 struck back in March, classes were put on hold. The Kennedy Center and MDAC
Johanna Vecchione attends the Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative, (MDAC), the non-working/artistic side of The Kennedy Center. When COVID-19 struck back in March, classes were put on hold. The Kennedy Center and MDAC got together and created a virtual program which included a gardening class, where Johanna is shown next to a plant with emerging ears of corn.
Johanna Vecchione attends the Maggie Daly Arts Cooperative, (MDAC), the non-working/artistic side of The Kennedy Center. When COVID-19 struck back in March, classes were put on hold. The Kennedy Center and MDAC