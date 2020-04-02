Groups want state to do more for workers impacted by virus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A coalition of labor unions and social justice organizations in Rhode Island is calling on state leaders to pass their own coronavirus relief package to help workers and the newly unemployed.

The federal government's relief package is not enough, the 14 groups said in a letter Wednesday to Gov. Gina Raimondo, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, all Democrats.

“Our state response must continue to fill the gaps left by the federal stimulus response packages to support the Rhode Islanders who are losing their jobs and the disproportionately low-wage workers who are heroically keeping us fed and cared for at great risk to themselves,” the group said, according to The Providence Journal.

Some of the group's proposals include doubling paid sick time from 40 hours per year to 80 hours and raising the minimum wage for some.

The Gaspee Business Network also issued a list of recommendations for state leaders to consider during the pandemic, including giving businesses more time to remit sales tax; temporarily cutting the minimum wage; and suspending internet sales tax collections.

As of Wednesday, Rhode Island had nearly 600 cases of the coronavirus and 10 state residents had died from the disease, according to the state Department of Health.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

More than 28,000 more Rhode Island residents filed first-time unemployment claims in the week that ended March 28, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday. The state has ordered many nonessential businesses to close to help control the spread of the coronavirus. There were nearly 36,000 new claims the previous week.