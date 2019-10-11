Group restoring historic Comstock-area town of Sutro, Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A group of Nevada history buffs has formed Friends of Sutro Tunnel to restore the remains of the abandoned and deteriorating town of Sutro at the entrance to a 150-year-old historic Comstock tunnel.

"We're restoring the buildings and grounds, not the tunnel," Kit Carson Weaver, former Carson City assessor and a principal in the group, told the Nevada Appeal . "The tunnel is far too dangerous to allow anyone in there for a tour."

The group has a lease with property owners Sutro Tunnel Co., and members are working to clear brush and restore wooden buildings in various states of disrepair.

Weaver said restoration is costly, so the group has scheduled an Oct. 18 fundraising dinner.

Skilled volunteers are needed, said Pam Abercrombie, a member of the Friends committee, including masons, plumbers, electricians, professional landscapers, equipment operators, contractors and engineers, along with people with less specific skills but a passion for Nevada's mining history.

Adolph Sutro began building his tunnel Oct. 19, 1869, with a goal of draining up to 4 million gallons (15 million liters) of water from Comstock mines every day. It was completed in July 1878, but Weaver said the tunnel never really drained more than 2 million gallons (7.6 million liters) of water a day.

The tunnel is almost 3.8 miles (6.1 kilometers) long, from the Savage Mine to Dayton. Every half-mile or so, a vertical shaft provided access for tunnel workers. Boarding houses were built atop the shafts.

Weaver said the passage itself is impossibly dangerous and closed to visitors by an iron grating. Even without that locked gate, a person could only reach about 20 feet (6.1 meters) inside, to the site of the most recent collapse.

Another collapse was less than a quarter-mile (0.4-kilometer) in, followed by a wall holding back all but a small steady flow of water.

The 28-acre (11.3-hectare) town of Sutro consists of buildings including a machine shop, a mule barn, what used to be a restaurant and bar and a few houses including a large Victorian residence.

There is also a large amount of old equipment including ore carts. To protect the equipment and buildings from looting, the group has a caretaker living on site.

There was a mill at the town site until the 1970s, Weaver said. Because of that, an environmental study is looking at any contamination and clean-up need.

Friends of Sutro Tunnel want to restore the tunnel entrance as a historical site for visitors to learn about mining in the Comstock era.

The Comstock Lode boom began in the 1850s and, for several decades, brought a rush of prospectors to places including Virginia City, Gold Hill and Silver City. Some made fortunes.

Weaver said the tunnel never became the moneymaker that Sutro envisioned.

But it was a godsend in the harsh winter of 1889, when people unable to get to Virginia City used the tunnel to send food and other supplies to the Comstock, loaded everything into ore carts then hoisted it up vertical shafts to Virginia City.

Sutro soon lost interest.

"I think he got bored," Weaver said. "His partners sued him in 1878 and put him on a $1,000-a-month allowance. A year after (the tunnel) was finished, he went back to New York and sold all his stock, about $1 million worth — an estimated $100 million today."

After that, Sutro moved to San Francisco and became successful in real estate and, eventually, mayor of that city.

"Due to the significance of this historic site, it is critically important we share our mission and the story of the Sutro Tunnel with other passionate Nevadans," Weaver said.

Friends of Sutro Tunnel volunteer Jill Stockton contributed to this story.

