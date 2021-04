RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island high school has broken ground on a new athletic fieldhouse that will be named in honor of a former student who died after collapsing in the middle of a soccer game four years ago.

About 300 people, including her parents and friends, showed up Sunday at Chariho High School in Richmond on what would have been Maddie Potts' 21st birthday to break ground on the $600,000 Maddie Potts Memorial Field House.