Greek lawmakers to debate censure motion over snowstorm Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 7:18 a.m.
A woman and a man enjoy snow at the main Olympic complex, in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
People enjoy snow at the Olympic complex in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Greek authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the Greek capital after heavy snowfall has caused major disruptions in Greece. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
Army crews try to remove vehicles stranded in snow for three days along Attiki Odos tollway, linking Athens to the capital's international airport, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
A woman walks on a frozen road after a snowstorm in northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
Stranded vehicles are covered with snow for three days along Attiki Odos tollway, linking Athens to the capital's international airport, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The efforts Wednesday came as authorities struggle to clear blocked roads and restore power to blacked out parts of the city. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
Greek soldiers try to free a vehicle stuck in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
A car is covered with snow in front of damaged building following Tuesday's heavy snowfall in northern Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
A cyclist passes in front of cars covered with snow in northern Athens following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
A snow plow drives past abandoned vehicles trapped in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
Greek soldiers try to free a vehicle stuck in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, in Athens, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Thanassis Stavrakis/AP
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers are to begin a three-day debate on Friday on a censure motion brought by the main opposition party against the government over its handling of a severe snowstorm earlier in the week that left thousands of drivers stranded on major roads in the Greek capital and knocked out power to some areas for days.
The motion brought by the left-wing Syriza opposition party is unlikely to pass as the governing conservative New Democracy party holds a comfortable majority of 157 seats in the 300-member parliament. The motion would require an absolute majority to pass. The debate is to start Friday afternoon, with a vote expected Sunday night.