Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The defense ministers of Israel and Greece on Friday stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to tackle global and regional threats, citing challenges such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean.
“The world is changing,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said after meeting in Athens with his Greek counterpart, Nikolas Panagiotopoulos. “The implications of the war in Ukraine bleed through national borders. The politics of extremism and terrorism impacts countries across the globe.”