ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek and Bulgarian prime ministers on Friday inaugurated a new energy pipeline that will supply natural gas originating in Azerbaijan to Bulgaria, whose vital supply of Russian gas was cut off in April amid the fallout over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the importance of the new link as an alternative supply line for Bulgaria, as neighboring Greece is jockeying to become a regional energy transport hub.