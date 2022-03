ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says crews have recovered two more bodies from a ferry that caught fire last month as it sailed between Greece and Italy. That brings the total death toll to 11.

The two bodies were found on a car deck of the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, the coast guard said Wednesday, adding that there were no longer any people listed as missing. Neither has been identified but both are believed to belong to truck drivers.