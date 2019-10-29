Grateful Dead and Dogfish Head team up with new hazy IPA

MILTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware-based brewery Dogfish Head has teamed up for a third time with iconic jam band the Grateful Dead on a new beer. This time it's a hazy IPA that's named after the 1970 acoustic ballad "Ripple."

The Asbury Park Press in New Jersey reported last week that this is the third time the brewery and the band have joined forces.

The American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA is being released next month in collaboration with Warner Music Artist Services. It's an unfiltered India Pale Ale that boasts tropical fruit and juicy citrus notes.

The beer will be available in 45 states and will come in six packs of 12-ounce cans.

"Ripple" is a song from the band's landmark album "American Beauty."