Grants will help fund pedestrian and bicycle safety upgrades

BOSTON (AP) — Four Massachusetts communities have received a total of more than $500,000 in state grants to improve city streets to make them safer and more business friendly, authorities say.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation grants for the Shared Streets & Spaces Program help cities conceive, design, and implement changes to curbs, streets, on-street parking spaces and off-street parking lots in support of public health, pedestrian and bicycle mobility, and business.

The latest round of grants announced this week went to Norwood, Lawrence, Plymouth and Westford.

Norwood's $120,000 grant will be used to establish four ‘parklets’ throughout the downtown area, including additional walking space and room for safe outdoor dining and recreation.

Plymouth's $173,000 grant will be used in part for wider crosswalks and buffered bike lanes.

The state Transportation Department has allocated $5 million for he Shared Streets & Spaces program. The awards are made on a rolling basis for projects that can be implemented and used this summer and fall. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 29.