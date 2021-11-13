Grant will fund post-Ida water quality study by Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane University has been awarded a grant to study how pollutants from Hurricane Ida flood waters may have affected south Louisiana ground water and water systems.

The university says in a news release that the National Science Foundation grant will fund work by Samendra Sherchan, associate professor of environmental health sciences at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. Sherchan is to lead a team collecting water samples at more than 150 sites in Houma, LaPlace, Slidell and other areas at different time intervals during the next six months.