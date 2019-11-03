Grant to help center train veterans for workforce

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia center that helps military veterans transition to civilian life soon will be able to offer accelerated training for a job that's high in demand.

The Telegraph reports the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center expects to offer an electrical technician accelerated training program in January, thanks in part to a $100,000 grant from an Atlanta-based foundation.

Retired Air Force Col. Patricia Ross, the center's chief executive officer, says requests to add a program to serve the construction industry have been coming in since the facility opened in August 2016.

She says state and federal labor data show that the demand for electricians is projected to grow by more than 9% by 2026.

