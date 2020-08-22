Grant program to help cut healthcare inequities in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A $10 million grant program is being made available to organizations in Delaware’s New Castle County to reduce healthcare inequities caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the program has developed from federal funding in the CARES Act.

“There have been health inequities for generations, and COVID-19 has exacerbated those inequities, particularly in communities of color,” New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said. “These funds will be used on immediate and urgent needs, as well as to address the root causes of unequal health outcomes in our communities.”

Those addressing health equity issues in New Castle County can complete a grant application and submit a proposal to receive funding to continue or expand their efforts to address health disparities in vulnerable communities, the county said.

The funds will be available through a “competitive grant process” starting on Monday, August 24.

This grant program is part of New Castle County’s CARES Act Task Force’s Promote Health Equity Committee, which launched in June.