Grant helps to fund outdoor classroom

The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center (TNAC) has been awarded a Shade Structure Grant from the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). Additional funding has been provided by the Henkel Corporation, in support of both the Shade Structure and TNAC’s Scholarship Program.

“We are delighted to have fulfilled our dream of an outdoor classroom. This new pavilion, located in our meadow habitat area, will allow us to provide program participants with crucial environmental education while being immersed in nature, yet protected from the harsh sun”, stated TNAC Consulting Director Sheryl Baumann.

Since its launch in 2000, the AAD’s Shade Structure Grant Program has awarded funding for 368 shade structures across the county, providing shade for more than 880,000 individuals each day. In addition to seeking shade, the AAD encourages everyone to protect themselves from the sun by wearing protective clothing, including hats and sunglasses, and using a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

The Henkel Corporation has been a long-time corporate partner with TNAC, starting with the funding and building of the TNAC Full Circle Playground in 2009. Since then, Henkel employees have volunteered countless hours to the beautification of TNAC.

The grant received this year has helped to fund the outdoor classroom, as well as workstations for hands-on projects, and funding of the TNAC Scholarship Program for underserved students.

The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center is located at 7115 Main St. and is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to provide nature-rich experiences to the members of its community.

For more information, email: patronsoftnac@gmail.com.