Grand jury to present report in Breonna Taylor's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A grand jury in Kentucky is scheduled to present its findings to a judge in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers who burst into her home at night.

An announcement says the report will be presented Wednesday afternoon in Frankfort. It comes as people await a decision from Kentucky's attorney general on whether charges will be filed against Louisville police officers involved in the shooting.