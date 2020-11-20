Grand Rapids man sentenced in 2017 crash that killed 2 teens

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in a 2017 hit-and-run crash that killed two 13-year-old girls in Flint.

A Genesee Circuit Court judge sentenced Jerry Turnbow on Thursday in the August 2017 deaths of Ashyrinta Clemons and her best friend Tatiana Brown. Turnbow had pleaded no contest to six charges, including two counts of reckless driving causing death, WNEM-TV reported.

He received 5 to 15 years on each count, and was ordered to serve those sentences concurrently.

At Thursday's sentencing, relatives of the two girls testified about the pain and loss their deaths have caused them and other family members.

“You really took my whole heart away with my daughter,” said Tameka Brown, Tatiana Brown's mother.

Judge Brian Pickell advised Turnbow not to take his sentence lightly.

“Five to fifteen years for the killing of two girls, some would say it’s not fair, maybe many,” Pickell said, “But all I can say is Mr. Turnbow make it count when you get out.”