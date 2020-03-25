Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Wheat for May advanced 18.50 cents at 5.80 a bushel; May. corn was up 1.25 cents at 3.4850 a bushel, May oats was off 3.50 cents at $2.66 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 5.25 cents at $8.8150 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 2.30 cents at $1.0845 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 1.85 cents at $1.3207 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .57 cent at $.6585 a pound.