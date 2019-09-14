Gowen is new top Maryland National Guard general

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — There's a new general commanding the Maryland National Guard.

Gov. Larry Hogan presided over Saturday's ceremony in which retiring Maj. Gen. Linda Singh gave way to Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen as the state's adjutant general. The position is part of Hogan's Cabinet and oversees Maryland's military department, which includes emergency management and thousands of service members.

Gowen returns to Maryland after a brief stint with the U.S. Army Futures Command in Texas. He was Maryland assistant adjutant general for 3½ years until September 2018.

Hogan's office says Singh was the first African American woman to be appointed adjutant general of a state National Guard when she was elevated to the post in January 2015. She is wrapping up 38 years in enlisted and officer ranks.