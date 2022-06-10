Governor marks six-month anniversary of Kentucky tornadoes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
From the front porch of a newly built home, a western Kentucky town devastated by a tornado six months ago celebrated another milestone in its recovery on Friday — part of a massive relief effort that Gov. Andy Beshear hailed as representing "the best of America."
Three families were handed keys to their new homes in Mayfield — the first houses to be fully constructed since the town took a direct hit from the storm system that spawned deadly tornadoes last Dec. 10 and 11. Eighty-one people died in Kentucky. Thousands found shelter with relatives and friends, or in emergency facilities, hotels and state parks.