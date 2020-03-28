Gov. launches 'Stay Home, Save Lives' ad campaign amid virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown launched a statewide public awareness campaign Saturday with Portland-based ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, the Oregon Health Authority and others to inform Oregonians about the importance of staying home to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis. None of us have been through anything like this before,” Brown said in a news release. “The single most important thing each of us can do to protect our community and frontline workers, and to save lives right now, is stay home."

The campaign was created to speak directly to people across the state about the significance of the COVID-19 health crisis in Oregon, and what they can do to help. It also highlights essential workers on the front lines.

The campaign will appear on television, radio, social media, and other places online. Oregon Health & Science University provided information and perspective from doctors and scientists while the work by Wieden+Kennedy was done on a pro-bono basis for the state, Brown's office said.

Additionally, the state fire marshal on Saturday suspended regulations that restrict people in Oregon from pumping their own fuel, effective immediately until April 11.

“During this unprecedented time of state emergency, we need to ensure that critical supply lines for fuels and other basic services remain uninterrupted,” State Fire Marshal Jim Walker said in a news release.

The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death and 65 newly confirmed coronavirus cases statewide on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to over 479, including 13 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.