News

Gov. Polis: Colorado strong after year of pandemic, disaster

PATTY NIEBERGAssociated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Gov. Jared Polis sought to rally a state besieged by a year of natural disasters, a mass shooting and the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, declaring in his annual state of the state address that Colorado will meet those challenges and others compounded by the increasing cost of living and spreading concerns about crime.

The Democratic governor told lawmakers his administration is seeking to make record investments in K-12 education, a longtime Polis priority, tackle climate change, curb the costs of doing business and bolster the health care system to address mental health challenges and the strain on health care workers and systems posed by the pandemic.

On crime, Polis advocated investment in police recruitment and retention and hailed police and other first responders after a year that saw the Boulder supermarket mass shooting, the killing of an Arvada police officer trying to avoid another mass incident and a recent crime spree by a gunman who killed several people in Denver and Lakewood.

Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.