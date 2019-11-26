Gophers holder, cancer survivor facing more surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota football player and four-time cancer survivor Casey O’Brien is facing more surgery this week to remove a spot in one of his lungs.

The walk-on holder made his college debut at Rutgers on Oct. 19, holding all three of the Gophers’ fourth-quarter extra points in their 42-7 blowout victory.

O’Brien’s cancer fight has garnered college football’s attention this season. He’s shared his story on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and other programs.

The St. Paul sophomore was initially diagnosed with a rare bone cancer at age 13. He’s had a left knee replacement, multiple lung surgeries and chemotherapy treatments since then. The Star Tribune reports O’Brien was nearly two years cancer-free when he shared his health update about the surgery Monday on Twitter.

