Goodyear raises minimum tobacco purchasing age to 21 years

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix suburb has become the first in the region to raise the minimum purchasing age for vaping products from 18 to 21 years.

Goodyear City Council voted unanimously Monday to pass an ordinance against the sales of electronic cigarettes, tobacco and related devices and products.

Officials say the new rule would ban smoking and vaping at schools, school events, public parks, trails and prohibit sales of smoking and vaping materials to anyone under 21 years old.

City leaders say there would be a 90-day grace period to allow Goodyear police to educate residents, schools and business owners on the rules.

Violators could be charged up to $2,500 depending on the number of offenses.

The state Department of Health has confirmed three cases of vaping-related illness.