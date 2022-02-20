‘Good Samaritans’, FEMA grants restore historic cemetery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Thanks to a few “Good Samaritans” and grant money from FEMA, some of the headstones and monuments at the Old Rapides Cemetery that were damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020 have been restored.
The cemetery is located on Hattie Street in Pineville near the Gillis-Long Bridge, known as the Jackson Street Bridge, and dates back over 200 years to when the territory was under Spanish rule. The site is where the house of the first Spanish Commandant Etienne Marafet Layssard of El Rapido Post once stood.