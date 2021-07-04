Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at large, authorities said.

Officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon near the 10th hole of the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The department identified him Sunday as country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller.