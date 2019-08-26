Romeo is a handsome goldfish available for adoption. He comes with his tank, new stones and a plant. For more information, call 203-452-5088 or visit Romeo at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road.
Photo: Contributed Photo
