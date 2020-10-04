Golden Valley man arrested, says he fatally shot roommate

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — A Golden Valley man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his roommate, authorities said Sunday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to a home around 10 p.m. Saturday after a caller later identified as Roy Dean Medlin said he had gotten into a physical altercation with his roommate and shot him.

Upon arrival, deputies say 49-year-old David Scott Hendrix was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of death will be determined by the county medical examiner.

Sheriff’s detectives said the 64-year-old Medlin was booked into the county jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

It was unclear Sunday if Medlin has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.