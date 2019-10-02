The Trumbull High School Golden Eagle Marching Band (THSGEMB) Fall Classic was held at Trumbull High School on Saturday, Sept. 28. Eleven marching bands performed and the THSGEMB performed their 2019 show Toxic, in judged exhibition. While they did not compete, the THSGEMB earned a score of 88.625, their highest yet this season.
