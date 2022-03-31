'Gold mine' of census records being released from 1950 MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press March 31, 2022 Updated: March 31, 2022 11:35 a.m.
FILE - The Times Square section of New York City is pictured with the lights still on before 100 non-striking maintenance men pulled the switches in a sympathy demonstration, 1950.
FILE - The Theodore James family lives in a 16-foot square tent outside the city of Tulare, in California's San Joaquin valley, shown March 22, 1950.
FILE - Singer Paul Robeson marches in front of the White House in Washington, May 24, 1950, where protesters carry signs demanding passage of fair employment practices legislation.
FILE - Leonard Miller helps his mother Mae Miller, with her shopping at the supermarket, Oct. 2, 1950, in New York.
FILE - Elmer W. Henderson, seated, a Washington man whose lawsuit was the basis for a Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation in railroad dining cars, orders food from Stanford Peters, a dining car waiter, June 4, 1950.
FILE - Kansas City restaurant patrons forget their food as they watch the early innings of the second World Series game at Philadelphia, Oct. 5, 1950.
Elaine Powell, president of the Central Florida Genealogical Society at her home office Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. She plans to study the 1950 Census on its release at midnight on April 1.
over part of the 1940 Census at her home Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. She plans to study the 1950 Census on its release at midnight on April 1.
Elaine Powell, president of the Central Florida Genealogical Society poses with photos of her family tree on a wall at her home in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She plans to study the 1950 Census on its release at midnight on April 1.
Elaine Powell, president of the Central Florida Genealogical Society, looks over part of the 1940 Census at her home Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. She plans to study the 1950 Census on its release at midnight on April 1.
FILE - Chris Joannides tunes in television set which is installed into fireplace at Levittown, Long Island, New York, Feb. 24, 1950.
FILE - Mexican migratory farm workers cut asparagus in a field near Bakersfield, Calif., March 22, 1950.
FILE - Young people are play their version of "Old Maid", with a deck of cards on the steps on 52nd Street between Ninth and Tenth Avenues, September 8, 1950.
FILE - Moya Sager hold ballet and tap class with students, the foreground are left to right: Jill Faulkner, Sandra Alper and Peggy Acheson, on April 14, 1950 in Long Island, N.Y.
It was the first census after World War II. The baby boom had begun. The Great Migration of Black residents from the Jim Crow South to places like Detroit and Chicago was in full swing. And some industrial cities reached their peak populations before Americans started moving to the suburbs.
Starting Friday, genealogists and historians can get a microscopic look at those sweeping historical trends when individual records on 151 million people from the 1950 census are released.
