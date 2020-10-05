‘Going Miles for Mental Health’ virtual fundraiser

The Child & Family Guidance Center (CFGC) is asking the community to hit the pavement, trail or treadmill for a new, virtual fundraiser.

The nonprofit — providing trauma-informed mental health care and complementary supports to children and families in the greater Bridgeport and greater Norwalk areas — is hosting Going Miles for Mental Health: A Virtual Walk, in honor of World Mental Health Day on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Through Oct. 31, participants can sign up and start a free peer-to-peer fundraising page, register as a one-time walker for a $25 donation, or become a Going Miles sponsor for $250. Participants choose when and where to walk during the month. All proceeds support CFGC’s services and help raise awareness about the growing mental health needs of children in the community.

“COVID-19 has deepened social strife, food insecurity and poverty in the communities we serve,” CFGC President and CEO Michael Patota said. “Now, more than ever, children and families need the tools to heal from trauma and navigate complex challenges.”

Since mid-March, CFGC has provided more than 15,000 telehealth sessions for families in the Bridgeport and Norwalk areas. This fall, in-person care has resumed through the organization’s family support services and programs like Mobile Crisis Intervention Services (MCIS). To join Going Miles for Mental Health, visit CFguidance.org.

Participants are encouraged to spread awareness by sharing their walking photos on social media with hashtag #CFGCMilesforMentalHealth. Tag @CFGuidance on Facebook or Instagram to be featured on the organization’s social media.

For more information, contact Director of Development Kate Czaplinski at kczaplinski@cfguidance.org.

Since 1925, the Child & Family Guidance Center has helped children and families who struggle with trauma and mental health issues. Programs are structured around child and youth counseling services, youth in crisis, and family support services. Its mission is to provide culturally responsive mental health services and complementary supports to children, teenagers, and their families, regardless of ability to pay. For more information, visit cfguidance.org