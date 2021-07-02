Global shares rise, China falls after tough talk from Xi YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 6:40 a.m.
A currency trader walks near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 2, 2021.
A huge screen shows the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 2, 2021.
A huge screen shows the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) as a man, right, sits to check the body temperature of visitors at the Korea Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 2, 2021.
Currency traders watch computer monitors near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 2, 2021.
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Friday, though markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong declined a day after the Chinese Communist Party marked its centenary with tough talk by President Xi Jinping.
France's CAC 40 edged down nearly 0.1% to 6,548.52. German's DAX gained 0.2% to 15,629.70. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 7,134.65. The future for the Dow industrials was virtually unchanged at 34,511.0, and the S&P 500 future edged up less than 0.1%.