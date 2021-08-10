Global Citizen to host pandemic party with a purpose

New York (AP) — Global Citizen is planning a party with a purpose with its upcoming Global Citizen Live concerts, and performer Will.I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas says joining forces to create positive change was a no-brainer for him.
“Headlining the show in France is super special to us. Just any time you could help make change or bring awareness to issues through music, especially things that you care about — that I care about — like climate (change) and the planet and bringing folks that are just disenfranchised, you know, lifting them up with not only funds, but information and preparation for tomorrow is what I’m about personally,” said the super producer. “(Global Citizen’s) efforts align with my efforts.”