Glendale man accused in fatal stabbing of a former co-worker

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A man suspected in a fatal stabbing of a former co-worker last week has been arrested, Glendale police said Tuesday.

They said 59-year-old Charles James Lopez was taken into custody Monday and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police said Lopez used to work with the victim, who was identified as 58-year-old Benny Ortega of Glendale.

The stabbing occurred Friday afternoon and police said Ortega was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said witness interviews and evidence collected led to Lopez’s arrest at a motel.

It was unclear Tuesday if Lopez has a lawyer yet.