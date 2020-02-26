Giving Day for non-profit organizations Feb. 27

Hosted by Fairfield County's Community Foundation, Giving Day, now in its seventh year, is a 24-hour online marathon to raise as much money as possible for local nonprofit organizations on Thursday, Feb. 27, from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Donors are able to choose where their donations go from a list of eligible nonprofits.

The minimum donation is $10 and there is no maximum. Prize money will be made available to charitable donations, nonprofits and donors to participate throughout the day.

Each donation made to a participating nonprofit will be disbursed directly from GiveGab via direct deposit after five business days.

Anyone with a credit card or a debit card and access to the internet can donate. Donations must be made on FCGives.org.

Donations are tax-deductible and cannot be refunded. Contributions can be made using credit and debit card only. Donations will be received and receipted by GiveGab.

For more information, visit fcgives.org.