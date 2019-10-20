https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Girl-shot-wounded-after-gunshots-fired-at-14548426.php
Girl shot, wounded after gunshots fired at Indiana home
MARION, Ind. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl has been wounded after shots were fired into a northeastern Indiana home.
WANE-TV reports Sunday that the girl was shot in the knee in Marion, northeast of Indianapolis. She was taken to a hospital with a wound that was not considered life-threatening.
Relatives of the girl told emergency responders that she was inside their house Saturday evening when the shooting occurred.
No arrests have been made.
