Girl killed at St. Louis high school was 'wonderful, joyful' MICHAEL PHILLIS and JIM SALTER, Associated Press Oct. 25, 2022 Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 12:03 p.m.
Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Students stand in a parking lot near the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Messiah Miller, 16, center, a junior at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, prays with his teacher Ray Parks, second from right, following a shooting at the school on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. "He looked at me, he pointed the gun at me," said Parks, a dance teacher, who came face to face with the gunman. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
People embrace in the Schnucks Arsenal parking lot following a shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Jordan Opp/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
People gather outside after a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school in St. Louis, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Jordan Opp/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
A friend of the student killed in a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School is helped leaving the school grounds, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in the Southwest Garden neighborhood of St. Louis. A teacher, student and the suspected shooter were killed in the morning attack. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The teenager killed in a school shooting in St. Louis was a “joyful, wonderful" girl who loved to dance, her father said.
Alexandria Bell, 15, died Monday morning when Orlando Harris broke into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began shooting. Teacher Jean Kuczka also died and seven other students were injured. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire minutes after they arrived.
Written By
MICHAEL PHILLIS and JIM SALTER