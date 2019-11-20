Gift market and benefit concert

Trumbull Congregational Church will hold a charitable gift market and benefit concert on Saturday, Nov. 23. Trumbull Congregational Church will hold a charitable gift market and benefit concert on Saturday, Nov. 23. Photo: Contributed Photos Photo: Contributed Photos Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Gift market and benefit concert 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The community is invited to a unique charitable gift market and benefit concert at Trumbull Congregational Church, 3115 Reservoir Ave, Trumbull, on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Gift options include fair-trade, hand-crafted items such as jewelry, ornaments, and handbags, made by global and local artisans. Also available are numerous tribute gift options given in a loved one’s honor, all of which support the local work of nOURish BRIDGEPORT to care for and empower those whose lives are impacted by poverty.

Give groceries to a victim of domestic violence, diapers to an infant, dinner to a person who is homeless, or choose from other worthy causes. Homemade soup and bake sale goodies are also available to shoppers along with a raffle of more than a dozen unique gift baskets.

At 1 p.m., in the sanctuary, a choral group from Sacred Heart University will offer a special acapella program entitled, Sgt. Pepper Reimagined.

Proceeds from this rendition of the Beatles’ famous Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album will support the work of nOURish BRIDGEPORT.

For more information, call 203-268-2433.