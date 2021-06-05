Get shot, drink beer: SC breweries offer vaccine incentive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 at South Carolina breweries this month will receive a free beer as part of an effort to get shots into the arms of young adults, the health department announced Thursday.

The “Shot and a Chaser” events are scheduled throughout June at participating breweries across the state as part of a partnership between the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Brewers Guild. Trained medical professionals will offer the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine; people who get their shot on-site can get a free beer or soda. Some sites will also offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine.