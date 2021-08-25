Get a COVID shot at State Fair, walk away with $100 reward Aug. 25, 2021 Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 10:36 a.m.
FILE- In an Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, a young fair goer carries a stuffed prize bear as the Minnesota State Fair got underway in Falcon Heights, Minn. Minnesota State Fair officials strongly urged fairgoers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together. The state fair opens Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.
2 of2 FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds as the 12-day Fair got underway in Falcon Heights, Minn. Minnesota State Fair officials strongly urged fairgoers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together. The state fair opens Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesotans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Minnesota State Fair can walk away with a $100 Visa gift card.
Gov. Tim Walz announced the State Fair edition of the state's $100 reward program Wednesday. The first 3,600 Minnesotans to get their first dose at the fair can claim their gift cards immediately afterward.