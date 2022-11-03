Germany urges western Balkan leaders to resolve conflicts

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts" and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine.
Leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania signed agreements on easing regional travel arrangements and on mutual recognition of academic and professional qualifications at a meeting with Scholz and the EU's top officials in Berlin. And the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, announced a 1 billion-euro ($988 million) energy support package for the region.