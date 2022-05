This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 2 1 of 2 Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less



BERLIN (AP) — Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder plans to leave the board of directors of Russian state energy company Rosneft as a backlash over his ties with Russia and its energy sector mounts.

Schroeder, 78, is the chairman of Rosneft's board. Roseneft said Friday that Schroeder announced “the impossibility of extending his powers on the board of directors of the company.”