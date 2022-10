This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 2 1 of 2 Bodo Marks/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Bodo Marks/AP Show More Show Less



BERLIN (AP) — German police said Monday they're examining the possibility of a political motive in the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system over the weekend that brought trains to a standstill across the northwest of the country.

Officials say cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin suburb and in Herne in western Germany, sites that are 440 kilometers (275 miles) apart.